CargoM makes progress in logistics sector

Montreal, QC – CargoM, the Montreal Metropolitan Logistics and Transportation Cluster presented its 2018-2019 report to more than 100 people at its annual general meeting of members. Again this year, many initiatives were set in motion to improve fluidity, support development, foster outreach and promote the logistics and freight transport sector.

“We are pleased to present CargoM’s annual report. This year was marked by the completion of several major projects that help position Greater Montréal as a hub. All this would not have been possible without the involvement and dedication of all our members and the CargoM team. We continue to actively involve Cluster members and partners on a range of challenges to grow and expand our sector in Greater Montreal,” said Mathieu Charbonneau, Executive Director of CargoM.

“We are proud of the projects carried out by CargoM, which are part of a global and innovative vision of the supply chain and proof of our sector’s vitality. These eloquent results drive us to excel so that together, we build the cargo hub of the future,” said Sylvie Vachon, President and CEO of the Montreal Port Authority and Chair of the Board of Directors of CargoM.

2018-2019 highlights

The third Careers Day in Transportation and Logistics, where more than 1,500 participants and close to 60 companies got together at the Port of Montreal’s Grand Quay, du Port de Montréal, for this event organized in partnership with Emploi-Québec de l’île de Montréal and Canadian National Railway;

Final harmonization and extension of MGTP and Termont terminals’ opening hours from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., in conjunction with industry partners following the 2017-2018 pilot project;

Funding obtained to establish a Foreign Trade Zone Point whose mandate will be to promote local businesses and foreign direct investment;

Launch of ca, the latest tool in the Ambassador Guide promoting the advantages of the Greater Montreal hub;

Organization, in partnership with the Ministry of Economy and Innovation (MEI), of industry 4.0 visits to Groupe Robert and Richelieu Hardware to make a presentation on digital transformation;

Think Tank conducted with more than 130 young people to identify the attraction and recruitment issues faced by the industry;

Fifth anniversary celebration of CargoM’s implementation in the presence of the cluster’s co-founders, numerous members and partners, consuls and politicians;

Participation as a member in the following committees: Transports Québec’s Sustainable Mobility Policy – 2030 advisory committee; Conseil Emploi Métropole; Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal’s transportation committee; industrial port zone (ZIP) committee of, respectively, Montreal, Contrecœur–Varennes and Sainte-Catherine.

CargoM’s Annual Report 2017-2018 can be viewed by clicking here.