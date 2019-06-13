CargoM makes progress in logistics sector

Montreal, QC – CargoM, the Montreal Metropolitan Logistics and Transportation Cluster presented its 2018-2019 report to more than 100 people at its annual general meeting of members. Again this year, many initiatives were set in motion to improve fluidity, support development, foster outreach and promote the logistics and freight transport sector.
“We are pleased to present CargoM’s annual report. This year was marked by the completion of several major projects that help position Greater Montréal as a hub. All this would not have been possible without the involvement and dedication of all our members and the CargoM team. We continue to actively involve Cluster members and partners on a range of challenges to grow and expand our sector in Greater Montreal,” said Mathieu Charbonneau, Executive Director of CargoM.
“We are proud of the projects carried out by CargoM, which are part of a global and innovative vision of the supply chain and proof of our sector’s vitality. These eloquent results drive us to excel so that together, we build the cargo hub of the future,” said Sylvie Vachon, President and CEO of the Montreal Port Authority and Chair of the Board of Directors of CargoM.
2018-2019 highlights
CargoM’s Annual Report 2017-2018 can be viewed by clicking here.
