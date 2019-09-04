Cargolux introduces digital booking platform

Luxembourg — Cargolux Airlines said it is making it easier for customers to purchase airfreight capacity with the launch of an online booking platform.

According to Cargolux, the digital booking tool is powered by PRO technology and offers a seamless and more personalized buying experience. The introduction of this solution is part of the carrier’s drive toward digitalization.

“Our mission is to deliver superior digital sales experience for customers with AI-powered price optimization, quoting, and revenue management solutions,” said Domenico Ceci, executive vice president of sales and marketing at Cargolux. “This new tool considers all the customer requirements in a single location to guarantee the right offer is made to every customer, every time.”