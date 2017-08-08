Cargojet revenues jump nearly $9 million in second quarter

Mississauga, ON – Cargojet Inc. announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.

For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2017:

Total Revenues were $88.2 million, an increase of $8.9 million or 11.2% versus the previous year

Gross Margin was $23.3 million, an increase of $2.4 million or 11.5% versus the previous year

Adjusted EBITDA was $24.6 million, an increase of $2.1 million or 9.3% versus the previous year

Adjusted EBITDAR was $28.3 million, an increase of $1.4 million or 5.2% versus the previous year

“We are very pleased with the financial and operating results produced during the Quarter,” said Ajay Virmani, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The significant increase in revenues over the previous year was the result of the successful execution of our strategy to improve the utilization of our aircraft assets and to maximize margins. We continue to prudently manage our operating costs and look for further route network optimization opportunities. I would like to thank the entire Cargojet team whose dedication and commitment to excellence have enabled Cargojet to be the leader in customer service, on-time reliability and value to our customers across Canada and around the world,” concluded Mr. Virmani.