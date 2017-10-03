Cargojet renews IATA’s IOSA registration

Mississauga, ON — Cargojet has recently renewed its International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Operational Safety Registration. The IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) programme is an internationally recognized and accepted evaluation system designed to assess the operational management and control systems of an airline. IOSA uses internationally recognized quality audit principles to conduct audits in a standardized and consistent manner.

IATA’s mission is to represent, lead and serve the airline industry. Its members comprise of 260 of the world’s leading passenger and cargo airlines – representing 83 percent of scheduled international air traffic. Cargojet is very proud to be the only Canadian air cargo carrier that is a full member of IATA.

“The audit is an in-depth look at the practices and standards of the airline with the end goal of meeting a common, worldwide standard for safety in everything we do, our audit team have once again done a tremendous job in working with the auditors to demonstrate conformance with IOSA standards ” according to Ajay K. Virmani, President & CEO. “We fully support the continuous updating of standards to reflect regulatory revisions and the evolution of best practices within the worldwide airline industry under the continuing stewardship of IATA”, adds Virmani.