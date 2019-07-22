Cargojet handles record volumes supporting Amazon’s Prime Week 

Mississauga, ON — Cargojet announced that it handled record volumes and added capacity to meet e-Commerce demand for overnight delivery last week.

“The continuing and tremendous growth of on-line shopping by Canadians is contributing to increased demand for Cargojet’s time sensitive overnight air cargo services,” said Ajay Virmani, president and CEO. “Our major customers experienced significant volume growth this past week and Cargojet’s overnight air cargo network is continuing to enable e-commerce delivery across Canada, by leveraging our existing aircraft fleet with additional daytime and overnight flights and capacity to meet this demand. [We] handled in excess of 1,000,000 pounds more than an average week and operated 23 additional flights for prime week,” he added.