Cargojet announces scheduled international freighter service

Mississauga, ON — Cargojet announced their scheduled freighter service between Canada and South America and a second frequency between Canada and Europe starting in February 2, 2018.

Cargojet will begin operating its own scheduled B767-300F freighter aircraft twice per week on the following schedules:

Hamilton, Ont. to/from Bogota, Colombia and Lima, Peru via Altanta, Georgia and will operate Fridays & Sundays.

Hamilton, Ont. to/from Cologne, Germany will operate on Saturdays with continued connectivity through the Cargojet network.

“Cargojet will offer a premium air cargo service directly to global freight forwarders, interline airline partners and other users of international air cargo services,” said Ajay K. Virmani, CEO of Cargojet. “Our recent presence in these markets has led to increased demand for our services and allows us to continue to optimize our overall freighter aircraft utilization and expand our range of services and customer base,” he added.