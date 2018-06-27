Cargo sustainability in North America’s second great railway boom to be debated

Toronto, ON — North America’s transforming cargo infrastructure, from the second great railway boom to strong growth in inland waterway transport, will go under the limelight at the inaugural Multimodal Americas show this fall in Toronto, Canada.

Experts from leading logistics companies from across the globe will convene at the October event, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, to debate sustainability and quality in the supply chain, at a time when rail freight transport on the continent is projected to grow five per cent by 2021.

“North America’s transport infrastructure is undergoing an exciting period of change, which presents many new opportunities and challenges for logistics stakeholders,” said Robert Jervis, Logistics Portfolio Director, Clarion Events.

“Our inaugural Multimodal Americas show will build on the legacy of its UK counterpart, providing a platform to establish a best practice approach that helps different sectors of the industry to learn from one another and grow.”

Representatives from the Canadian National Railway Company, the Freight Management Association of Canada, railroad company Genesee & Wyoming Inc, and industrial minerals producer Omya Inc will discuss how to maintain service quality and avoid overcapacity at a time of strong growth for the rail freight industry.

Another panel led by transport and logistics advisory firm Global Logistics Development Partners will explore the hype behind inland waterway transport, and to see whether it is the “next big thing” for the supply chain industry.

The event also features a number of panel discussions with a strong technology-focus, ranging from the warehouse of the future and unmanned freight aircraft, to Blockchain in logistics and the Fifth Industrial Revolution, in which humans and machines collaborate.