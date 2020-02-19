Cargo in transit by road remains the dominant risk: report

London, UK — The second annual report on cargo theft worldwide, issued international transport and logistics insurer, TT Club and global provider of supply chain intelligence, BSI confirms the overwhelming targeting of cargo trucks compared to all other modalities. The consistency of this trend year-on-year is also reflected in the 2019 data analysis of top commodities stolen; food and beverages representing 28% of all reported thefts in comparison with 19% in 2018. Other 2018 to 2019 results comparisons can be viewed in the infographic below.

The BSI and TT Club Cargo Theft Report 2020, available here is unique in that it analyzes data from BSI’s supply chain security country risk intelligence tool, SCREEN and TT Club’s insurance risk management and loss prevention insights. The authors believe the report can play a significant role in educating supply chain professionals in the detailed risk of cargo theft across the globe. Both parties are committed to a proactive approach to minimizing human, material and financial losses resulting from cargo crime.

TT Club’s Mike Yarwood urges all those concerned about cargo security to read the report but emphasizes one identified trend in particular, “Thefts either of, or from road vehicles most frequently occurred while in transit, in rest areas or an unsecured parking location. These accounted for 60% of those thefts reported. Interestingly, our infographic (#2 attached) gives more detail from the regions with confirmed thefts from unsecured parking areas. The median value of losses from these incidents ranges from $100,000 in South America to just over $11,000 in parts of Asia.