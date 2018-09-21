Cargo growth shows remarkable resilience: ACI

Montreal, QC — Airports Council International (ACI) World published the 2018 edition of its Annual World Airport Traffic Report (WATR) which found that global cargo growth remained resilient and robust in the face of threats from trade and political tension around the world.

Air cargo experienced a revival across many of the world’s airports in 2017, posting a record-breaking jump of 7.7% from the previous year.

All told, the world’s airports accommodated 8,277,676,508 passengers, 118,612,750 metric tonnes of cargo, and 95,772,011 aircraft movements.

Aviation’s centre of gravity continued to shift eastward in 2017. Most of the world’s fastest-growing large airports are located in emerging markets; 16 of the fastest-growing top 30 airports with over 15 million passengers are located in just two countries, China and India.

“Global passenger traffic has reached record levels as airports continued to make a crucial contribution to furthering economic development and global connectivity,” said Angela Gittens, Director General, ACI World. “While strong competitive forces continue to drive innovation and improvements in efficiency and service for passengers, airports face the challenges of meeting the continuing global growth in demand for air services.

Airports located in countries that are major exporters of manufactured goods handled almost 75% of global air cargo volume. Even with the uncertainty regarding the threat of trade wars and the growth of protectionist sentiments across the world, industrial production continued to make gains as a result of the cyclical recovery in the global economy. Inventory build-ups, augmented export orders and a strengthening of consumer demand reflected in increased online purchases were important drivers in the near-term. All of this translated into growth in air cargo volumes.

Total air cargo volume at the 30 busiest cargo airports grew 7.3% in 2017. These airports handled a combined 62 million metric tonnes of cargo, representing 52% of all global air cargo volume. Hong Kong leads the ranking with five million metric tonnes of cargo handled in 2017, a 9.4% increase over 2016.

Memphis remained in second place with 4,3 million metric tonnes and Shanghai stayed in third with 3,8 million metric tonnes.