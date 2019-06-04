Cargo expansion plans announced by Leipzig airport

Leipzig, Germany — Leipzig’s airport announced it will be investing about half a billion euros in expansion work during the next few years to build a second Cargo City.

Leipzig/Halle Airport is developing more and more into the economic powerhouse for Central Germany. Freight volumes at Leipzig/Halle Airport have increased more than tenfold since 2007. The number of people directly employed at the airport has increased to a figure of 9,500 in 100 companies. The growth driver at Leipzig/Halle is primarily the DHL hub. However, even without DHL, the freight business is developing positively. More than 50 cargo airlines are now operating flights to LEJ. It is already very clear that this growth trend will continue in future, too.

In the light of the increasing demand, the Supervisory Board at Mitteldeutsche Flughafen AG has set out further strategic plans to expand the airport.

The shareholders have now unanimously cleared the way for investments in new apron areas, logistics and office buildings in the northern and southern parts of Leipzig/Halle Airport. This will create new direct and indirect jobs in various areas of activity the whole region will benefit from in the long term.

The most important decision is that Leipzig/Halle Airport will gain a second Cargo City in the northern part of the airport site. Taken together with the expansion of the DHL hub, which was announced with DHL during the autumn of last year, the planned investments will total about half a billion euros during the next few years – the largest investment package for the Central German airports since the 1990s. The airport company will bear the responsibility for the investments.

“Leipzig/Halle Airport is developing very well. It and its surrounding area are the major job creator for the region. We’re continuing to invest in the future of the airport to continue growth in the long term,” says Saxony’s Finance Minister, Dr Matthias Hass, who represents the Free State of Saxony as the main shareholder.

Götz Ahmelmann, CEO of Mitteldeutsche Flughafen AG, had this to say about the latest forward-looking developments. “I’m delighted that the shareholders are supporting our course with such commitment. We can now continue to expand our excellent market position for cargo. Leipzig/Halle Airport is already the fifth-largest freight hub in Europe and the second-largest in Germany. And this growth is continuing: we were able to set a new record with freight volumes totalling 110,419 tonnes as recently as March 2019.”