Cargo drones set to take off in Milton

Toronto, ON — Drone Delivery Canada Corp. announced that its first commercial operation with a customer has gone live.

The agreement, announced last fall with DSV Air & Sea Inc. Canada will see multiple inbound/outbound commercial routes for DSV’s customers with time-sensitive cargo from its warehouse in Milton, Ont.

Customers pay DDC a monthly fee for each drone route deployed, pursuant to the terms of their respective agreements.

“DSV is a global leader in the logistics industry and a perfect fit as a long-term, scalable customer for us,” said Michael Zahra, president and CEO of DDC.

“With the commercial roll-out, we are looking ahead with our clients based on their unique needs and requirements. Many of our key clients are excited and ready to be part of these innovative next steps,” said Martin Roos, managing director – DSV Air & Sea, Canada.

“Air Canada is extremely proud to be a ‘First in Flight’ partner with DSV and Drone Delivery Canada,” said Tim Strauss, vice president, Cargo at Air Canada. “We are entering a unique time in aviation history as we move towards a future that suggests an entirely new landscape of opportunities for the global supply chain. And we are beyond delighted that the front door to this new world is opening up right here in Canada enabled by the incredible technology Drone Delivery Canada has brought to the market.”