Cargo drone achieves federal compliance

Toronto, ON — Transport Canada has accepted Drone Delivery Canada’s (DDC) Declaration of Compliance for the X1000 Sparrow cargo delivery drone. This unmanned aircraft system (UAS) is now compliant with the Transport Canada UAS standard.

The Sparrow is the first cargo delivery drone of its kind to be accepted under the Transport Canada, Compliant UAS program.

A Compliant UAS is the first of three regulatory components to the Transport Canada Compliant UAS Operator program, and mandatory for a Compliant UAS Operator Special Flight Operations Certificate (SFOC). This milestone allows DDC to move forward to becoming a Compliant UAS Operator with the anticipation for the balance of the other two of three approvals in early Q1, 2018. DDC has submitted the required documentation and is confident of its approval in the remaining steps.

“Achieving Compliant UAS Status is the first of three very critical steps in DDC achieving its Compliant Operator Status Certificate. We anticipate obtaining the balance of the approvals in early Q1 2018,” commented Tony Di Benedetto, CEO.

“We are very thankful to the efforts of the Canadian Government and Transport Canada in creating a favourable environment to grow innovative technology and position Canada as a leader in commercial drone delivery technology on a global scale.”

Achieving Compliant UAS Operator status is also the first requirement for being permitted to conduct Beyond Visual Line-of-Sight operations. This achievement moves DDC to the forefront to conduct safe and effective Drone Deliveries in Canada.

During recent research and development flights, the X1000 (The Sparrow) has demonstrated a history of safe operation in some of the harshest environmental conditions in Canada’s north.

