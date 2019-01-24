Cargo and commercial development at EIA continues to be strong

Edmonton, AB — While announcing a record year for passenger traffic, Edmonton International Airport (EIA) also highlighted a big year in cargo and commercial development.

EIA served more travellers than ever before in 2018, with over 8.2 million people flying in or out of the airport. EIA boosted the local economy with more travellers, more flights, more commercial development, more retail, more roads and more investment.

“EIA had a record-setting year serving more travellers than ever before, with particularly strong growth in our non-stop domestic and US destinations,” said Tom Ruth, EIA President and CEO. “EIA also continues our cargo and commercial development to boost and diversify long-term growth for our regional and national economy.”

Cargo

On the ground, two new, two-million litre Shell Aviation fuel tanks are under construction at EIA specifically to support increasing air cargo activity.

Air Canada began construction of a new, 50,000 sq. ft. cargo and ground support equipment facility at EIA.

EIA became the first airport in Canada to pursue CEIV Pharma Certification for cold-storage products. As part of EIA’s contribution to the CEIV pharma program, EIA will be opening a “Fresh Cargo Centre” cooler facility that will be used jointly by CEIV certified cargo carriers. With 5,000 sq. ft. of refrigerated warehouse space and direct airside access, the facility will be ideally suited for the handling of perishable cargo such as pharma, meat, fruit and produce.

Construction has been completed on Runway Developments’ new, 25,000-square-foot Logistics Centre. The facility is for mixed-use cargo, with leasing opportunities available for customs brokers, logistics companies and freight forwarders. Current tenants include Flying Fresh Air Freight, Farrow and Livingston International.

In the air, mainstay carriers, Air Canada, AF/KLM, Canadian North, Cargojet, DHL, FedEx, Icelandair executed strong performance and their cargo services were supplemented by Nippon Cargo Airlines, Korean Air Cargo and Atlas Air operating multiple transpacific and transatlantic charter services, continuing the expanding role of EIA as an international cargo centre. DHL and Cargojet also increased their warehouse operations at EIA.

All EIA cargo facilities operate within airport Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ), reducing trade barriers and enhancing access to key Canadian Markets. EIA is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week — with no curfews, operational restrictions or slot restrictions.

In commercial development, Chinese firm EHL International Logistics Co. and EIA signed an agreement making the airport EHL’s new North American logistics consolidation centre for goods, including e-commerce, moving between China and North America. The deal will generate many new jobs for the Edmonton Metro Region and significantly increase real-time access to global markets for small- and medium-size businesses across the region, Alberta and Canada.