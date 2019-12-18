Cando Rail Services begins construction on new terminal in Alberta

Edmonton, AB — Cando Rail Services has started construction of the Cando Sturgeon Terminal in Sturgeon County, Alberta. Phase 1 of the terminal will provide additional rail capacity to Alberta’s Industrial Heartland and utilize a loop-track system to enable storage of up to 1,900 railcars. Early works and site mobilization have begun with completion expected in 2020.

The new terminal will offer services seven days per week for railcar staging and storage, including unit-train storage capability, for short or long-term, loaded or empty rail cars. Additional value-added services include railcar switching, air testing, rail car repair and cleaning, transloading, material handling, inventory management, car stenciling, placard replacement, AEI tags, DG inspections and graffiti touch-ups.

The majority of the value-added products produced in the Heartland, Canada’s largest hydrocarbon processing region, are shipped to national and global consumers by rail. Cando’s investment will increase market access and allow industrial facilities in the Heartland to concentrate on their core business, while partnering with Cando to access increased transportation and logistics solutions. World-class rail infrastructure will further enhance the competitiveness of Sturgeon County and Alberta’s Industrial Heartland for petrochemical, downstream energy and heavy industrial investment.

The Cando Sturgeon Terminal is centrally located in Alberta’s Industrial Heartland directly West of the CN “Beamer Spur” and serviced by the CN mainline. The terminal is South of the $4.5 billion Canada Kuwait Petrochemical Corporation (CKPC) integrated propane dehydrogenation and polypropylene upgrading project (currently under construction), and southwest of Pembina Pipeline’s Redwater Fractionation Site (RFS).

“The undertaking of our newest terminal in Sturgeon County is a defining moment for Cando Rail Services,” said Brian Cornick, President & CEO, Cando Rail Services. “This terminal will allow us to expand our nation-wide logistics planning network, thereby enabling greater movement of Canada’s resources in a key industrial hub of the country.”