Canadians plan to shop smarter this holiday season: UPS

Mississauga, ON — UPS Canada is gearing up for another busy holiday season as 60 per cent of Canadians indicate plans to shop smarter this year. According to a Leger study, commissioned by UPS Canada, online gift purchases are up 33 per cent compared to five years ago and almost 30 per cent more Canadians are doing their holiday shopping earlier.

“Canadians are relying on online shopping this holiday season and they’re looking for convenient and safe shipping options,” says Nicolas Dorget, vice-president, strategic alliances, UPS Canada. “Our growing adoption of digital technology, including tools like the UPS My Choice app, provide customers with greater visibility and control of their incoming packages.”

According to UPS Canada, the growth of ecommerce also presents new challenges for small and medium sized businesses, during the holiday season and UPS My Choice for business can help them monitor, plan, react to and control their incoming deliveries and outgoing shipments more efficiently and with ease.

“Leveraging data to optimize our network, understanding market projections and working directly with customers throughout the year, ensures alignment between expected holiday volume and delivery capacity,” adds Dorget.

UPS expecting record number of holiday shipments