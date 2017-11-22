Canadians continue to embrace online shopping: FedEx

Mississauga, ON — Sixty-five per cent of Canadians plan to do some or all of their holiday shopping online this season, according to a new survey by FedEx Express Canada, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. The fifth annual FedEx Online Shopping Intentions survey reveals that the ease and convenience of online shopping are embraced across Canada.

The survey of 1,493 Canadians by Angus Reid between October 5th and October 7th, 2017 also found:

Online holiday shopping is poised to grow in 2017. Only 55 per cent of respondents stated that they did any online holiday shopping in 2016. Sixty-five per cent of respondents plan to shop online this holiday season. Six per cent of Canadian shoppers indicated they plan to buy online this holiday season for the very first time.

Three out of five respondents from each of the Canadian provinces surveyed plan on “clicking and shipping” in 2017 Respondents from Ontario (68 per cent), Atlantic Canada (67 per cent), and British Columbia (67 per cent) represent the most likely to shop online this holiday season. Saskatchewan (58 per cent), Quebec (61per cent), and Alberta (62 per cent) had the lowest percentage of respondents who intend on shopping online this holiday season.

Canada’s Online Shoppers Plan Ahead Three quarters (74 per cent) of online shoppers plan start their online holiday shopping before Cyber Monday. Less than 1 per cent of respondents plan to start online holiday shopping one week before the holidays.

There’s no place like home, with a computer, for Canadians An overwhelming 87 per cent of survey respondents plan on doing their online holiday shopping from their home. Surprisingly, 76 per cent of respondents prefer their laptop or desktop computer over a mobile phone or tablet to do their online holiday shopping.

According to 69% of survey respondents, Canadians are shopping online because it’s fast, efficient, and offers an opportunity to find a better selection of gifts.

“Since we first published this survey in 2012, we have witnessed Canada’s steady embrace of digital solutions for the holiday season,” said Lisa Lisson, president of FedEx Express Canada. “In 2012, we were impressed that 55 per cent of respondents planned on shopping online for the holidays, today that number is 65 per cent. Canadians across the country are shopping online which is terrific news for our country’s e-tailers.”

Canadians from of all walks of life plan on shopping online this year based on the following survey findings:

A whopping 80 per cent of millennials (ages 18 – 34) are planning on shopping for holiday gifts online this year.

Seven out of 10 Generation X respondents (ages 35 – 54) plan on shopping for holiday gifts online this year.

Representing the demographic with the most growth potential, almost half of respondents aged 55 and over stated they plan to shop online this year. Of those in this age group who did not shop online for the holidays in 2016, 23 per cent stated they are likely to do so this holiday season and most of them would be doing so for the first time.

“Canadians are counting on us more than ever before to help deliver a memorable and worry-free holiday season,” continued Lisson. “Our vast global network is ready to serve Canadians and deliver the peace of mind they deserve during this busy time of year.”

Globally, FedEx is again expecting to see a record number of packages shipped through its network over the upcoming peak holiday shipping season. FedEx expects to handle between 380-400 million packages over the season.

FedEx offers Canadians access to over 517 staffed locations, including convenient locations at participating Home Hardware, Super C, and Penguin Pick Up stores. The FedEx global network, built over four decades, consists of thousands of facilities, more than 650 planes, and more than 150,000 motorized vehicles. FedEx connects Canadians to over 220 countries and territories around the world, linking more than 99 percent of the world’s GDP. FedEx was most recently recognized as a Platinum Employer in Canada by Aon Hewitt for the ninth consecutive year and by FORTUNE as one of the World’s Most Admired Companies. This is a reflection of the more than 400,000 team members who are committed to making every FedEx experience outstanding.