Canadians continue to embrace online shopping: FedEx

Mississauga, ON — Sixty-five per cent of Canadians plan to do some or all of their holiday shopping online this season, according to a new survey by FedEx Express Canada, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. The fifth annual FedEx Online Shopping Intentions survey reveals that the ease and convenience of online shopping are embraced across Canada.
The survey of 1,493 Canadians by Angus Reid between October 5th and October 7th, 2017 also found:
“Since we first published this survey in 2012, we have witnessed Canada’s steady embrace of digital solutions for the holiday season,” said Lisa Lisson, president of FedEx Express Canada. “In 2012, we were impressed that 55 per cent of respondents planned on shopping online for the holidays, today that number is 65 per cent. Canadians across the country are shopping online which is terrific news for our country’s e-tailers.”
Canadians from of all walks of life plan on shopping online this year based on the following survey findings:
“Canadians are counting on us more than ever before to help deliver a memorable and worry-free holiday season,” continued Lisson. “Our vast global network is ready to serve Canadians and deliver the peace of mind they deserve during this busy time of year.”
Globally, FedEx is again expecting to see a record number of packages shipped through its network over the upcoming peak holiday shipping season. FedEx expects to handle between 380-400 million packages over the season.
FedEx offers Canadians access to over 517 staffed locations, including convenient locations at participating Home Hardware, Super C, and Penguin Pick Up stores. The FedEx global network, built over four decades, consists of thousands of facilities, more than 650 planes, and more than 150,000 motorized vehicles. FedEx connects Canadians to over 220 countries and territories around the world, linking more than 99 percent of the world’s GDP. FedEx was most recently recognized as a Platinum Employer in Canada by Aon Hewitt for the ninth consecutive year and by FORTUNE as one of the World’s Most Admired Companies. This is a reflection of the more than 400,000 team members who are committed to making every FedEx experience outstanding.
