Canadian Shipper announces staff changes

Toronto, ON — Canadian Shipper and Inside Logistics magazines, part of the Newcom Media family of publications (Supply Chain Group), announced several new staff appointments.

Delon Rashid has been appointed director of business development. Rashid joins Canada’s leading supply chain publications after more than a decade with Newcom’s publications serving Canada’s for-hire and private trucking industry. He will be responsible for sales development across the Canadian, U.S. and international markets for both publications as well as their digital and video properties. Rashid is based out of Newcom’s head office in Toronto.

Anthony Buttino has been appointed regional account manager for Canadian Shipper and Inside Logistics for the province in Quebec. Buttino has more than 20 years sales experience in the Canadian, U.S. and international publishing industry. Buttino is particularly experienced in leveraging his creativity to put together creative multi-media packages. Fluent in French, Buttino is based out of Newcom’s Montreal office.

Lou Smyrlis, who served as editorial director of Canadian Shipper from 2000 to 2013, returns to the supply chain fold as managing director of the Supply Chain Group, responsible for the sales, editorial and research teams.

Derek Clouthier joins the Supply Chain Group of magazines as western editor. Based out of Calgary, Derek will report on supply chain events from Manitoba to British Columbia. An award-winning writer, Derek has over eight years of journalism experience, including nearly three years covering the transportation industry.

Canadian Shipper and Inside Logistics also want to sincerely thank Nick Krukowski for his many years of leadership as publisher. Krukowski guided Canadian Shipper through the Great Recession and the eventual upswing, as well as spearheading significant adjustments along the way to maintain both publication’s leadership and relevance among Canada’s transportation and supply chain professionals. Evidence of this last endeavour is seen in the redesign and rebranding of MM&D to Inside Logistics. Krukowski will be missed and we wish him well in his new endeavors.