Canadian Shipper and Inside Logistics to merge

Dear Reader:

For more than 120 years, Canadian Shipper has been delivered to thousands of subscribers responsible for buying transportation services across the country.

Due to the catastrophic impact of the global pandemic that is COVID-19, Canadian Shipper will now be merged with its sister publication, Inside Logistics.

This change begins with the May/June issue. July/August, September/October and November/December issues of Inside Logistics will follow and be delivered to your mailbox.

The combined publication, which will have the largest audited circulation in our market, will cover the Canadian supply chain from end to end, with a strong focus on all modes of transportation, along with warehousing and distribution operations. Inside Logistics editor for the past 18 years, Emily Atkins, will take the helm of the new publication. Before joining Inside Logistics she was editor of CargoNews Asia and a policy analyst with the Canadian Industrial Transportation Association.

The Canadian Shipper e-newsletter will also be produced under the Inside Logistics banner, distributing the latest news and information about Canadian supply chain issues every Tuesday and Friday.

Likewise, the Canadian Shipper website will be migrated to the Inside Logistics site, where all its content will be available.

Our editorial team will continue to strive to bring you the most pertinent and important supply chain news every single day on the new and improved site. All of Canada’s supply chain news will now be available in a single, convenient hub.

If you aren’t signed up for the newsletter, please do so at www.insidelogistics.ca/subscribe

The supply chain is critical to keeping Canadians healthy and will be a key part of our national economic recovery. We’re all in this together!

Jim & Joe Glionna

Chairman & President

Newcom Media Inc.

“A proud Canadian family business”