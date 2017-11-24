Canadian North to open facility at Edmonton airport

Edmonton, AB — Canadian North Airlines announced the establishment of its own manufacturing, maintenance, repair and operations (MMRO) facility, which will open during the first quarter of 2018 within its 90,000 square foot hangar at Edmonton International Airport.

This facility, which represents a multimillion-dollar investment in hiring, equipment purchases and facility upgrades, has been made possible through strong support from Inuvialuit Development Corporation, Canadian North’s parent organization. Once operational, Canadian North will have the capability to fulfill all of its line maintenance, heavy maintenance and manufacturing requirements for its fleet of Boeing 737-300, Boeing 737-200 and Bombardier Dash-8 aircraft under its own roof.

By utilizing its own people, equipment and facilities to complete these essential functions, Canadian North will significantly reduce its maintenance costs while gaining full control over maintenance planning and scheduling. Canadian North will further leverage this investment by offering cost-effective and efficient maintenance services to airlines throughout North America and beyond, opening up an entirely new revenue stream. Canadian North will work closely with Invest Alberta to ensure that this facility realizes its full potential in attracting new customers.

“Canadian North’s establishment of its own MMRO facility at EIA is a major step forward for both Canadian North and Edmonton,” said Steve Hankirk, President of Canadian North. “We will now be able to maintain our Boeing 737 and Bombardier Dash 8 aircraft more efficiently, and by offering access to our highly trained team members and well-equipped facility to other airlines, we’ll be helping to position Edmonton as a leading aerospace maintenance hub, stimulating even more economic activity in the region.”