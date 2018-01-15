Canadian-led AI-powered supply chains initiative

Montreal, QC — More than 120 industrial firms, enabling organizations and world class research institutions, join forces to create SCALE.AI (Supply Chains And Logistics Excellence.AI), a Canadian industry-led Innovation consortium. Together they commit $700 millions in support of collaborative transformation projects leading to the accelerated development and early integration of next-generation AI-powered supply chains in our economy.

SCALE.AI is one of nine projects shortlisted by the federal government as part the final application phase of the Innovation Superclusters initiative. The two co-chairs of SCALE.AI, Helene Desmarais, CEO CEIM, and Louis Roy, President OPTEL GROUP, join with Mark Boyajian, President at CGI, SCALE.AI’s technology program coordinator, to acknowledge the strong participation of partners of the consortium in this strategic forum chaired by Michel Leblanc, President and CEO Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal* (CCMM).

Supply chains produce massive amounts of data and are being disrupted by digital innovation. The proposed supercluster will position Canada as a global leader in the digitization of industrial supply chains and the development of cutting-edge AI technologies. It will implement next-generation supply chains and enable a widespread integration of AI applications in businesses of all sizes, driving revenue and performance.

SCALE.AI’s vision is to shape the new global supply chains management platform, bolster Canada’s leadership in AI, and support the scale-up of Canadian start-ups and SMEs. A key focus is to boost the skills of our workforce and to drive diversity in our talent pool, through its training and industry partners.

The Canadian supply chain provides almost a million jobs and makes up 10% of our GDP. SCALE.AI will help address important supply chain-related challenges, for instance through better demand forecasting, inventory optimization, transparency of material flows. Additionally, it will build the next-generation standards which will facilitate efficient adoption of leading technologies, notably for data generation and use, algorithm training, resiliency of exchanges, interoperability with IoT, robotics and blockchain.

Headquartered in Montreal, SCALE.AI promotes an innovation ecosystem clustered in Quebec and Ontario which represents half the population of Canada and approximately 60% of Canadian trade and gross domestic product. This proposed smart business and transportation Quebec-Windsor corridor is of strategic importance to Canada and essential to our foreign trade. The initiative will result in the creation of a homegrown global trading hub and a nexus for global supply chains.