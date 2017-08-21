Canadian Inland Ports Conference announces 2017 program

Calgary, AB — The Canadian Inland Ports Conference , to be held in Calgary, Alberta at the University of Calgary Downtown Campus October 4 & 5 has released the program for the 2017 event. This conference builds on a very successful conference that was hosted in 2016 in Winnipeg. The theme of this year’s conference is Canada’s Ports: Gateways to Enable Trade. Focusing on the importance of a linked supply chain, the morning of October 4 will focus on Canada’s sea ports and the afternoon will centre on Canada’s Inland Ports, the Pacific Gateway Alliance, and Railway, Shippers and Competitive Access in the Public Interest. October 5 will showcase learnings from our inland port neighbours to the south and on new trade challenges and future direction for Canada’s Gateways. The 2017 Canadian Inland Ports Conference will investigate the economic and societal importance of our existing inland ports and by reference to examples of inland ports in Europe and North America, demonstrate what the future economic impact of these inland ports can be within their region and within Canada.