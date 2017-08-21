Canadian Shipper

Canadian Inland Ports Conference announces 2017 program

 

Calgary, AB — The Canadian Inland Ports Conference , to be held in Calgary, Alberta at the University of Calgary Downtown Campus October 4 & 5 has released the program for the 2017 event.

This conference builds on a very successful conference that was hosted in 2016 in Winnipeg. The theme of this year’s conference is Canada’s Ports: Gateways to Enable Trade.

Focusing on the importance of a linked supply chain, the morning of October 4 will focus on Canada’s sea ports and the afternoon will centre on Canada’s Inland Ports, the Pacific Gateway Alliance, and Railway, Shippers and Competitive Access in the Public Interest. October 5 will showcase learnings from our inland port neighbours to the south and on new trade challenges and future direction for Canada’s Gateways.

The 2017 Canadian Inland Ports Conference will investigate the economic and societal importance of our existing inland ports and by reference to examples of inland ports in Europe and North America, demonstrate what the future economic impact of these inland ports can be within their region and within Canada.

2017 Canadian Inland Ports Conference Program

 

October 4, 2017

 

8:00        Registration

8:30        Breakfast Keynote Address

Joyce Henry, Director General, Marine Policy, Transport Canada (Confirmed)

9:00        European Perspective: The Importance of a Linked Supply Chain

Arènso Bakker, Principal, StigConsult (To Be Confirmed)

9:30        The Competitive Advantage of Canada’s Ports: Eastern Canada

Moderator: Ruth Snowden, Executive Director, CIFFA (Invited)

Sylvie Vachon, President and CEO, Montreal Port Authority (Invited)

Karen Oldfield, President and CEO, Halifax Port Authority (Invited)

Andrew Dixon, Senior Vice President, Trade and Business Development, Saint John Port Authority (Confirmed)

Geoffrey Wilson, Chief Executive Officer, PortsToronto (Invited)

10:45     Break

11:15     The Competitive Advantage of Canada’s Ports: Western Canada

Moderator: John Tenpenny, Editor, Canadian Shipper (Confirmed)

Peter Xotta, Vice President, Planning and Operations, Port of Vancouver (Confirmed)

Shaun Stevenson, VP Trade Development & Public Affairs, Prince Rupert Port Authority (Invited)

12:15     Lunch Keynote Address

Mike Tretheway, Chief Economist and Chief Strategy Officer, InterVISTAS Consulting Group (Confirmed)

1:30        The Competitive Advantage of Canada’s Inland Ports

Moderator: TBA

Russ Hanson, Executive Director of Business Development & Sales, CentrePort Canada Inc. (Confirmed)

Global Transportation Hub (Confirmed)

Brian Dumsday, Manager, Trade & Investment, Edmonton Economic Development Corporation, Port Alberta (Confirmed)

Calgary Region Inland Port (Confirmed)

Kleo Landucci, Managing Director, Ashcroft Terminal (Confirmed)

3:00        Break

3:15        Pacific Gateway Alliance

Moderator: TBA

Grant Main, Deputy Minister Ministry of Transportation & Infrastructure, Government of British Columbia (Invited)

Ranjit Tharmalingam, Assistant Deputy Minister, Corporate Strategies and Services Division, Alberta Transportation, Government of Alberta (Invited)

Government of Saskatchewan

Rich Danis, Director, Manitoba Infrastructure, Government of Manitoba (Invited)

4:00        Optimizing Supply Chains to Ensure Trade Access & Global Competitiveness

Moderator: Kevin Doyle, Honourary Director, Van Horne Institute

Michael Bourque, President and CEO, Railway Association of Canada (Confirmed)

David Montpetit, President and CEO, Western Canadian Shippers Coalition and President, Diadem Group LTD. (Confirmed)

Forest Hume, Partner, DLA Piper (Canada) LLP (Confirmed)

Alex Phillips, President and CEO, Van Horne Institute (Confirmed)

5:00        Wrap-up

 

October 5, 2017

 

8:30        Breakfast Keynote Address

Douglas Harrison, President, VersaCold (Confirmed)

9:15        Learning from our Inland Port Neighbours to the South

Moderator: Mark Szakonyi, Executive Editor, JOC.com, Journal of Commerce (To Be Confirmed)

Michael Hoffman, Terminal Manager, Inland Port Greer

Mauricio Garza, Director General, Interpuerto Monterrey (Invited)

Colby Tanner, Assistant Vice President, Economic Development, BNSF (Confirmed)

TBA

10:15     Break

10:30     Linking Markets and Accessing Gateways

Moderator: TBA

Keith Rearden, Vice President, Intermodal and Automotive, CN (Confirmed)

Mike Foran, Vice-President, Market Strategy and Asset Management?, CP (Confirmed)

11:15     New Trade and Future Opportunities for Canada’s Gateways

Moderator: Steve Shepherdson, Chair, Van Horne Institute

Michael Reeves, President, Ports to Plains Alliance (Confirmed)

Tiffany Melvin, President, North American Strategy for Competitiveness (NASCO) (Confirmed)

Caroline Saunders, British Consul General in Calgary (Invited)

Gerry Salembier, Assistant Deputy Minister, Western Economic Diversification, Government of Canada (Invited)

12:00     Lunch Keynote Address

To Be Announced

13:15     Wrap Up

 

