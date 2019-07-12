Canadian freight forwarder to be acquired by Clasquin

Lyon, France — Clasquin, an air and sea freight forwarding and overseas logistics specialist, announced it is currently holding exclusive negotiations to acquire a freight forwarding company based in Canada.

According to a statement from Clasquin, the target compnay had sales of CAD$48 million last year and employs 90 people.

Clasquin said it would acquire an 80 per cent equity interest in the company, with existing shareholders retaining a 20 per cent minority interest and that the present director would continue to manage the company.

“This transaction would allow the Clasquin Group to significantly expand its operations in Canada and provide new opportunities for further growth in North America,” read the statement.

“Joining the Clasquin Group international network will help the Canadian company to accelerate its growth.”

Pending the outcome of current negotiations and fulfilment of the usual conditions precedent, Clasquin said it expects to close the deal during the second half of 2019.