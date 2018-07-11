Canadian finalist for Young International Freight Forwarder of the Year

London, U.K. — The 2018 FIATA Young International Freight Forwarder of the Year Award, now in its 20th year, announced the four regional finalists, selected this year from among 17 entries representing national forwarding associations globally. They are:

Region Africa/Middle East: Miss Tjaka Segooa, South Africa—SAAFF

Region Americas: Mrs Kendyl Baptiste, Canada—CIFFA

Region Asia/Pacific: Miss Sarah Kate Skrypec, Australia—CBFCA

Region Europe: Mr Louis Perrin, UK—BIFA

The entries this year were, as ever, of a high standard and drew from a wide range of dissertation topics. The work of the entrants demonstrated the complexity of processes carried out within the global supply chain and the logistics skills required to serve it.

The diverse subjects covered by the dissertations of this year’s entrants included live plants, super cars, flexi-tanks, aid shipments, aircraft components, Antarctic ice and a rhinoceros.

Later this year the regional finalists will travel to FIATA’s World Congress hosted by the Federation of Freight Forwarders’ Associations India in New Delhi, India (26th – 29th September) in order to present their dissertations to the steering committee and for the final judging and announcement of the international award winner.

The prize to be awarded to the winner principally consists of practical and academic training, including a week based at one of TT Club’s regional centres in London, Hong Kong or New Jersey plus a week in TT Club’s Head Office in London. Additionally, one year’s subscription to the International Transport Journal (ITJ) is granted to all four regional winners.

Mike Yarwood, TT Club’s Senior Loss Prevention Executive and Chairman of the Award Steering Committee commented, “This award aims to contribute to the development of quality professionals in the freight forwarding industry and rewards young talent with valuable training. At TT Club, we are proud to have been a sponsor of the award since its inception and firmly believe in the importance of nurturing the talents and enhancing the skills of young individuals in freight forwarding.”

Thomas Sim, Chairman of FIATA’s Advisory Body Vocational Training, mentioned, “For an emerging young freight forwarder, the YIFFYA is a great platform to immediately be seen by such a wide audience and the press, and the winning candidate receives generous support from the TT Club team and sponsor. I am extremely excited for this amazing opportunity to showcase young professionals in the pursuit of a successful career.”