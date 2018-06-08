Canadian customs solutions provider Fenix acquired by WiseTech

Sydney, Australia — WiseTech Global toay announced the acquisition of Canadian company Fenix Data Systems, a leading customs management solutions provider.

Headquartered in Mississauga, Fenix offers a range of cloud-enabled customs compliance solutions including Customs Self Assessment functionality and CBSA direct connection. Fenix’s customers include DHL Express, Farrow, ITN Logistics, Swissport Cargo Services, and many other logistics providers and organisations.

WiseTech Global Founder and CEO, Richard White, said “Border security, tariffs and cross-border clearances into and out of the US are a critical compliance component. Fenix brings deep customs and border technical expertise, with a specialised focus on cross-border road and rail movements, into the WiseTech Global group adding further expertise, volume and strength to our US Canada cross-border solution.”

Fenix’s Founder and Managing Director, Randy Snyder, said “Joining a global leader like WiseTech will help us further develop and implement next-generation customs solutions. The combined strength of our organisations will help make customs and cross-border compliance management in Canada much more efficient for our customers.”

Remaining under the leadership of Randy Snyder, Fenix’s operations will be integrated within the WiseTech Global group and Fenix will continue to deliver its customs software solutions directly to its own customers, along with CargoWise One.

CargoWise One enables logistics service providers to execute highly complex transactions in areas such as freight forwarding, customs clearance, warehousing, shipping, tracking, land transport, ecommerce, and cross-border compliance and to manage their operations on one database across multiple users, functions, countries, languages and currencies.

This transaction follows WiseTech’s other recent logistics solutions acquisitions in France, Belgium, Ireland, North America, Australasia, Italy, Germany, Turkey, the Netherlands, Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay and Taiwan, and is in line with WiseTech Global’s clearly stated strategy of accelerating long-term organic growth through targeted, valuable acquisitions.