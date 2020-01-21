Canadian company first to haul LNG by Super B-train

Richmond, BC — Cryopeak LNG Solutions Corporation announced it has developed the first-ever “Super B-train” liquefied natural gas (LNG) hauling trailer to optimize small-scale LNG transportation in Canada. The trailer is designed to be interoperable across Canada and is in full compliance with Transport Canada rules and regulations for the transportation of liquefied natural gas, according to the company.

Development of the trailer is in line with Cryopeak’s business objective of providing natural gas solutions to companies and municipalities which are seeking to transition to an environmentally sustainable and competitive fuel source.

The new Super B-train trailer technology is designed to have 70 per cent greater capacity than standard trailers operating in Canada today, said Cryopeak CEO Calum McClure.

“Our customers are seeking lower costs associated with the transportation of LNG in Canada and we are pleased to have four new Super B-train trailers entering service in the Cryopeak fleet at the beginning of 2020. This new transportation solution will improve the competitiveness of LNG as transportation costs represent often the largest cost of LNG supplied to our customers.”