Canadian Armed Forces officers can now fast track to SCMP designation

Toronto and Borden, ON — Supply Chain Canada and the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) have signed a memorandum of understanding through which CAF Logistics Officers who have completed Supply Officer training gain advanced standing toward the Supply Chain Management Professional (SCMP) designation.

“Logistics Officers must prepare intellectually and professionally to meet the challenges of a complex and evolving defence supply chain,” said Lieutenant-Colonel Gordon Bennett, Commander of the Canadian Forces Logistics Training Centre. “Practical experience has shown over and over that military training alone is not enough. This memorandum of understanding acknowledges Supply Officer training qualifications towards advanced standing in the SCMP Designation. This recognizes the training and practical experience many Supply Officers possess, while allowing professional development opportunities to enhance knowledge in supply chain management.”

Through the new agreement, CAF Logistics Officers who have completed Supply Officer training are immediately exempt from 50 percent of the SCMP Designation Program coursework.

“Canada’s future economic success will be strengthened by recognizing that our Canadian soldiers receive world-class education and training during their military careers and are highly skilled in supply chain areas such as logistics,” said Christian Buhagiar, President and CEO of Supply Chain Canada.

“Fast-tracking Logistics Officers through our new pathway into the SCMP Designation will help to transition our soldiers more quickly and seamlessly into valuable, in-demand civilian roles in supply chain. This is good for our soldiers and veterans. This is good for business. This is good for Canada,” said Buhagiar.