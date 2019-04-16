Canadian Alliance Terminals to open new facility in Vancouver

Richmond, BC — As rising land costs force third-party logistics firms to compete for space against the purchasing power of global Fortune 500 companies, Canadian Alliance has made a financial commitment in a new 250,000 square foot facility. This property is located adjacent to Delta Port in iPort Phase 2 and will provide Canadian Alliance’s customers with a state-of-the-art building that has the capacity to service existing and new customers in the tightening Metro Vancouver industrial real estate space.

As a result of burgeoning growth Canadian Alliance President William McKinnon announced today that in collaboration with the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP), GWL Realty Advisors and Colliers International, the signing of long-term commitment to a new facility located in Delta, BC on the property of Tsawwassen First Nations.

To be occupied in July 2020 this 250,000 square foot facility will boast 42 doors and capacity of over 16,000 storage positions. While most warehousing options in Metro Vancouver are built to a usable height of under 24 feet, the Delta facility will be occupying space to a height of 36 feet, and will be able to handle ocean export and import containerized traffic along with road and intermodal arriving and departing cargo.

McKinnon stated: “Our commitment to this facility will be a game changer for our operation and permit Canadian Alliance to service both existing and new customers as the scarcity of Metro Vancouver warehousing space becomes more critical. This facility will assist in optimizing systems; stabilizing customer pricing and assisting customer growth.”

Canadian Alliance will have expanded cross facilities along with increased racked storage capacity to complement the continued growth of both containerized and non-containerized traffic exported and imported through the Port of Vancouver and with transborder intermodal and road services.

Darren Cannon Executive Vice President of Colliers International worked with Canadian Alliance to complete the deal: “We were very pleased to be a part of this marquee deal. Canadian Alliance Terminals negotiated this lease well ahead of their lease expiry in four different facilities as they recognized the scarcity of Tier 1 options as well as the increased cubic capacity realized in a 36-foot clear facility.”