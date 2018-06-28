Canadian air cargo leaders to benefit from TIACA internship program

Toronto, ON — Young airfreight professionals in Canada are to benefit from TIACA’s expanding Air Cargo Supply Chain Internship this summer, aimed at developing talent and encouraging increased collaboration in the supply chain.

This summer’s program is being headed by Air Canada Cargo, and involves staff from a number of Toronto-based logistics companies taking part in a series of visits at each other’s sites to learn and explore new ways of working together.

It is the second Air Cargo Supply Chain Internship TIACA has run in as many years, with a similar program having taken place last year involving six logistics companies in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

“Attracting and retaining new talent is key to our industry’s future, and training programs are an excellent way to add to airfreight’s appeal and to ensure our future leaders are fully prepared to take the reins,” said Vladimir Zubkov, Secretary General, TIACA.

“TIACA takes great pride in its commitment to supporting and training the next generation of air cargo professionals, and we look forward to the program’s expansion into Canada ahead of our Air Cargo Forum there in October.”

The internship will take place in Toronto, the location city of the 2018 Air Cargo Forum, and will culminate in a panel discussion at the three-day event, which runs from 16th to 18th October at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

“We are proud to support the Air Cargo Supply Chain Internship program,” said Tim Strauss, Vice President, Air Canada Cargo.

“Innovative programs like these are necessary to ensure the supply chain industry attracts the talent it needs to continue thriving.

“Air Canada has a strong culture of training and development and understands the value of these types of programs.

“This is a fascinating industry that plays a central role in the global economy and offers a rich diversity of career paths for young professionals.

“We are happy to have the opportunity to showcase our industry and contribute to initiatives that help shape tomorrow’s air cargo leaders.”

In addition to the internship program, TIACA also runs a Professional Development Workshop Program aimed at growing management skills for air cargo professionals.

The workshop is designed by Strategic Aviation Solutions International (SASI) and gives participants an appreciation of the entire air cargo supply chain.