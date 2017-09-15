Canada’s ports gather in Vancouver for 59th Annual Conference

Vancouver, BC — With the ongoing renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), the passing of the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and significant investments in a national trade corridor fund, the importance of Canada’s import and export markets has once again come to the fore, with our ports at the centre of these new opportunities.

Canada’s 18 Port Authorities are more than just key connection points on rapidly developing transport corridors — they shape and define the economic development and diversity of their cities and their regions. They create good jobs, are the stable foundations of a thriving middle class and will be instrumental in all future trade deals. ‘Navigating a sustainable future’ will be the theme of the 59th annual conference of the Association of Canadian Port Authorities, happening September 18th to 20th in Vancouver.

“We welcome all our attendees to beautiful British Columbia this year,” says Robin Silvester, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority. “As a trading nation, Canadian Ports are on the front lines of all our trading opportunities and we must seize the moment to be a part of the future.”

In Vancouver delegates will hear from speakers who will address the challenges in achieving sustainable port operations, with an emphasis on economic, environmental and social themes as they relate to Canada’s ports and shipping community. Sessions of note include Ports and Communities, Cybersecurity, Port Infrastructure Finance, and Environmental Protection.

Delegates will also get to experience the largest port in Canada, and the largest export port in North America. The Port of Vancouver is home to 27 major marine cargo terminals and three Class 1 railroads and offers a full range of facilities and services to the international shipping community.

“In a rapidly evolving global economy, our port cities are quite simply where all the action is,” says Wendy Zatylny, President of the Association of Canadian Port Authorities. “We have the opportunity to seize the strategic advantages our port authorities can provide, with their thought leadership in innovation and trade, so these cities can continue to sustainably thrive – now more than ever.

Follow the Association of Canadian Port Authorities Annual Conference on Twitter @ACPA_AAPC #ACPA2017. For more information, please visit acpa2017.ca.