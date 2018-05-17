Canada’s North gets transportation infrastructure investment

Iqaluit — The Federal government announced an investment of more than $35 million for two projects to improve the flow of supplies to northern communities, support economic opportunities, and enhance travel in remote communities by upgrading airport infrastructure.

The first project consists of building an expanded cargo warehouse operated by First Air at the Iqaluit airport. Additional capacity will strengthen this vital north/south transportation corridor to maintain an effective and stable supply chain to Canada’s North.

The expanded warehouse will increase capacity by approximately 75 per cent for climate-controlled dry goods and refrigerated products to reduce spoiled and damaged goods due to weather delays. The new warehouse will incorporate state-of-the-art technology such as radio frequency identification and aircraft freight container. High efficiency building systems will reduce the carbon footprint of the operation. This project is expected to have significant economic and employment benefits for northerners, creating an estimated 120 jobs during construction.

The second project involves replacing outdated and undersized airport terminal buildings in the five communities of Kugluktuk, Naujaat, Kimmirut, Whale Cove and Chesterfield Inlet. The project involves engineering design, construction of new energy efficient buildings to reduce the carbon footprint and demolition of the old buildings. This project is expected to have significant economic and employment benefits by creating an estimated 220 jobs during construction.

“Transportation and distribution of goods are a vital part of our local, regional and national economies,” stated Yvonne Jones, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs and MP for Labrador, on behalf of the Minister of Transport, Marc Garneau. “The investment announced here today makes our transportation system stronger by addressing urgent capacity constraints at First Air operations and at five airports in Nunavut and fosters long-term prosperity for our community.”