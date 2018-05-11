Canada’s leading trucking industry trade show attracts record numbers

Toronto, ON — Truck World jointly produced by Newcom Media and Hannover Fairs, division of Deutsche Messe, took place at the International Centre, April 19-21. The leading tradeshow for Canada’s trucking industry welcomed 19,595 industry professionals over three days.

“With our goal of creating a business environment, not just a walk-around, I couldn’t be happier with this year’s attendance.” says Joe Glionna, President of Newcom Media Inc. “Starting Thursday with 450 industry professionals at the opening breakfast, having the Ontario Trucking Association’s board meeting on-site, and announcements of truck deals right on the show floor, I’m hearing a tremendous amount of positive comments from the exhibitors. I think the excitement on the show floor is indicative of the general mood across the industry right now.”

There were 14,807 visitors who walked through the halls of the International Centre (Toronto) from April 19 to 21, interacting with 4,788 exhibitor representatives in more than 525 exhibit spaces.

An additional hall was utilized for this year’s sold out show totaling 5 halls, making this show the largest Truck World in its history, with over 179,000 square feet of booth spaces and nearly 400,000 total show square footage.

“On Friday and Saturday, the recruitment pavilion was a true success.” said Thierry Quagliata Truck World Show Manager, “Over 100 recruiting companies were spread out between hall 4 and the general show floor, attracting more than 5,000 drivers looking for new career opportunities.”

Truck World is endorsed by the Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) and the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA). Navistar was the event’s prominent sponsor and provided free WIFI for the show, while Cummins sponsored the well-used Show mobile APP.

Highlights of the show included: