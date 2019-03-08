Canada’s largest port joins effort on LNG as marine fuel

London, UK — The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority has joined SEA\LNG, the multi-sector industry coalition aiming to accelerate the widespread adoption of liquefied natural gas (LNG) as a marine fuel.

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority is the federal agency of the Port of Vancouver, Canada’s largest port, and the fourth port member to join the coalition, alongside Port of Rotterdam, Yokohama-Kawasaki International Port Corporation (YKIP), and most recently the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA). Together, the ports remain committed to supporting the coalition’s vision of a competitive global LNG value chain for cleaner maritime shipping.

Peter Keller, SEA\LNG chairman, commented: “We are pleased to welcome the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority to our growing coalition and look forward to leveraging their expertise to realise our vision of developing LNG infrastructure in ports around the globe to enable quick, safe, and cost-effective bunkering.”

SEA\LNG’s vision of a competitive global LNG value chain for cleaner maritime shipping by 2020 has clear synergies with the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority and British Columbia’s efforts to drive further use of natural gas in the Canadian region. The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority is working closely with the regional gas supplier, Fortis BC, and with industry, academia and government to advance LNG bunkering in the Port of Vancouver.

Duncan Wilson, Vice President, Environment, Community and Government Affairs of the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, commented: “As part of our vision to be the world’s most sustainable port, we engage in a number of emissions management initiatives that help support a healthy environment. This partnership with SEA\LNG represents an opportunity for us to be part of a multi-sector group that is reducing marine shipping emissions and improving air quality.”

SEA\LNG continues to unite key industry players from across the LNG marine value chain, from major LNG suppliers, shipping companies, infrastructure providers, downstream companies, and shipyards, to OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), classification societies, port authorities, shipbrokers, and financial institutions, to address the commercial barriers to LNG, particularly in the deep-sea shipping segment.

Together, the coalition advocates for collaboration, demonstration, and communication on key areas such as regulation, emissions, infrastructure, and the economic case, to provide the confidence and demand required for an effective and efficient global LNG value chain by 2020 and beyond.