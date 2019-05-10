Canada’s crop sector not seeing fair share of CETA benefits

Ottawa, ON — The Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreements (CETA) may offer Canada preferential access to the European Union by removing almost all tariffs, but the trade deal doesn’t necessarily mean that Canadian exports aren’t being blocked from entering the market by other means.

A new report from the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, CETA Issue in Focus: Opening Opportunities for the Canadian Crop Sector, sheds light on how the EU still isn’t fully open to Canadian crop exports.

“It is clear that Canadian crop exports to the EU are not reaching their full potential because of a number of outstanding protectionist practices. Canada’s trade numbers show an alarming disparity in CETA benefits between our crop sector and general merchandise trade,” said Mark Agnew, Senior Director, International Policy and author of the report.

CETA, implemented in 2017, has been a boon to many Canadian businesses, with Canadian exports of merchandise goods to the EU increasing by 6.5% in 2018 alone. However, businesses in Canada’s crop sector have experienced mixed results because of non-tariff barriers such as country of origin labelling, and food safety rules that are not based in science.

“Fortunately, the CETA agreement included the creation of institutional structures that force the Government of Canada and European Commission to the table to discuss irritants. The answer to the crop sector’s troubles lies in making better use of CETA’s regulatory cooperation committees to deliver ambitious outcomes that will resolve these issues. Our biggest challenge is whether our government and the European Commission will be ambitious enough to resolve these issues,” added Agnew.

The report outlines a number of ways the Government can help the country’s crop sector, including: