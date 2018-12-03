Canada, U.K. negotiate a new bilateral air services agreement

Ottawa, ON — The Federal government announced the successful conclusion of a new Open Skies-type air transport agreement between Canada and the United Kingdom. The new agreement will allow any number of Canadian and British air carriers to operate between both countries, and gives those airlines full flexibility on route selection (including via third countries), frequency of service, and pricing. The agreement also includes unrestricted rights for all-cargo services as well as code-share services (when an air carrier sells seats on a flight operated by another carrier).

The new agreement will take effect when the United Kingdom is no longer covered by the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Air Transport Agreement.

“The Canada-UK trading relationship is at the core of our DNA as a trading nation. As Canada’s largest trading partner in Europe, the successful conclusion of negotiations of this agreement is a great example of how our relationship will continue to flourish,” said Jim Carr, Minister of International Trade Diversification. “It reinforces confidence for millions of friends and families travelling between our two great nations and ensures that Canadian exporters will continue to benefit from critical air transport services across the Atlantic for their goods and services.”

“This agreement is important as it provides our airline, and the two million Air Canada customers we carry each year between the two countries, certainty that our operations will be uninterrupted by Brexit,” said Ferio Pugliese, Senior Vice President, Regional Markets and Government Relations at Air Canada. “We applaud both governments for their foresight in making advance preparations to ensure the stability of this vital market,”