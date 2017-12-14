Canada is one step closer to expanding preclearance operations with the U.S.

Ottawa, ON — Expanding preclearance will enable faster travel between Canada and the United States, provide access to more American airports, bolster trade, better protect our rights and increase security.

Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, Ralph Goodale, highlighted the importance of Bill C-23: “An Act respecting the preclearance of persons and goods in Canada and the United States” receiving Royal Assent. This important milestone brings Canada and the United States closer to implementing the “Agreement on Land, Rail, Marine and Air Transport Preclearance between the Government of Canada and the Government of the United States of America.”

Once enabling regulations are in place, Canada and the United States can ratify the Agreement and start expanding preclearance operations to other modes of transportation—land, rail and marine—in addition to new locations in the air mode. The Agreement also opens the door to explore possibilities for cargo preclearance. The regulations for the air mode are expected to be in place by the end of 2018.

“The Government of Canada is committed to making the Canada–United States border more efficient and secure,” said Goodale. “Earlier this year, the Prime Minister and President announced their intention to accelerate the completion of preclearance to additional cities. Today we are one step closer to expanding preclearance—making travel faster for Canadians and bolstering trade, while also protecting our rights.”

