Canada Logistics Conference 2019 program announced

Toronto, ON — Canada Logistics Conference, the annual thought leadership event for all supply chain logistics professionals presented by CITT, has opened early bird registration and announced its full program. Online registration is available at www.citt.ca/conference.

The Conference returns to central Canada in Niagara Falls on October 23-25 2019, bringing together delegates from across Canada for networking events and learning sessions on critical issues presented by industry thought leaders.

“The program this year really feels exceptional” said Pina Melchionna, President & CEO of CITT. “In 2018, we offered a much bigger program than in previous years, with more learning that was even more relevant to professionals across disciplines in the sector. That was so well-received that we’ve curated another broad yet deep program with a mix including highly relevant updates, looks ahead at the future of the sector, and popular soft-skills sessions selected to address the specific needs of supply chain, transportation, and logistics professionals.”

“Of course, the networking opportunities are a very popular part of the conference. Delegates will find many chances to meet new contacts in the dedicated networking breaks and events before and after the learning.”

Conference delegates eager to hear about how new innovations will affect the industry can look forward to Emerging Technology’s Influence on Transportation Buying Trends, a panel presented by Scott Shannon, VP North American Surface Transportation – CH Robinson, and Robotic Order Fulfillment & Material Handling, presented by Derek Lynch, Director of Sales at Dematic. Rounding out the future-looking sessions is Supply Chain Leadership 2025, a session presented by Phil Drouillard – Founder & Chair of Lighthouse Nine Group, exploring how leaders need to adapt to the challenges of a workforce and competitive environment changed by new technology.

Sessions that will update delegates on current developments include an ELD Update, presented by Mike Millan, President of the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada, and Joe Lynch of the Ministry of Transportation; St. Lawrence Seaway Update & Insights, presented by Ken Carey, CCLP, Manager of Business Development at the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Company; and Best Practices in Tariff Classification, presented by Susan Dafoe, CSS, Senior Trade Advisor at Cole International. A much-anticipated update is USMCA and Trade Policy Changes, in which three trade and customs lawyers will discuss how to proactively manage your supply chain in the face of turbulent and unpredictable trade agreements. Lou Smyrlis, Managing Director of the Newcom Media returns to Canada Logistics Conference for his exclusive update on Transportation Buying Trends.

Addressing a top concern of industry is the Workshop: Strategies for Addressing the Talent Gap, which will teach best-in-class hiring strategies and tangible, concrete ideas for recruiting, retention, and succession planning.

Cannabis Logistics: The Birth of an Industry Presented by Matthew Sly, Director of Logistics and Ryan Yablonsky, International Logistics Manger – both at Canopy Growth, will offer delegates a fascinating look at the dawn of the cannabis industry in Canada, focused on the supply chain challenges involved in building an industry from the ground up.

The soft skills sessions include Emotional Intelligence in your Logistics Career, presented by Tatiana Lazareva, CPIM, Recruitment Consultant, SCL Search Consultants Ltd, which will teach proven technique for managing your emotions to thrive under pressure and make better decisions. The conference concludes with Building a Cohesive Culture of Innovation, presented by Alfredo Tan, Chief Digital & Innovation Officer at WestJet Airlines, formerly of Facebook and Instagram Canada.

Networking opportunities for the conference include many dedicated networking breaks and the popular Awards Dinner, where the CITT Award of Excellence and other honours are awarded.

Early Bird registration rates are currently available for a limited time for Canada Logistics Conference 2019 until August 14th. Delegates are encouraged to register early to secure a spot.

Learn more and register at www.citt.ca/conference or click an individual session to get details:

Those interested in learning more about Canada Logistics Conference 2019 learning sessions, exhibiting or sponsorship opportunities should visit www.citt.ca/conference or contact Jennifer Traer at JTraer@citt.ca.