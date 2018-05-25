Canada Cartage wins two TMSA Compass Awards of Merit

Toronto, ON — Canada Cartage announced the company won a pair of Transportation Marketing & Sales Association (TMSA) Compass Awards.

Canada Cartage received two Awards of Merit in the Integrated Campaign and Direct Mail Campaign categories. In its 66th year of existence, this awards program recognizes marketing and sales best practices by transportation and logistics companies that ultimately demonstrate effective execution and measurable business results.

“The TMSA Compass Awards Program provides transportation and logistics companies with the opportunity to showcase their best work in marketing and communication strategies and sales performance,” said Brian Everett, CEO of TMSA. “In addition, recipients of this award earn recognition from their peers while they benchmark their work against others in the industry.”

“We are honoured to receive this prestigious award,” says Karen Hazan, Senior Director of Marketing and Sales Operations. “Having our work recognized as best-in-class from the TMSA gives us a great sense of pride and helps validate that we are doing the right things in marketing to generate business results.”

This year, the TMSA received more than 50 entries. All entries were judged by seasoned marketing and sales executives both from within and outside the industry using 6-point proven scaling system to evaluate the strategy and execution of each entry.