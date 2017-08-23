Canada Cartage collects and delivers medical equipment for African hospital

Toronto, ON — Canada Cartage collected and delivered donated medical, surgical, and school supplies to the Canadian Food for Children warehouse in Mississauga to support the Karanda Mission Hospital in Zimbabwe.

Karanda is a 150 bed community hospital in rural Zimbabwe, with 3 doctors and 40 nurses, providing comprehensive medical and surgical services to 75,000 patients a year including 2,000 deliveries and 4,000 surgeries.

In Zimbabwe, healthcare fees are unaffordable for the community of farmers in the area. Thankfully, through the donation of medical supplies and surgical equipment, the Karanda Mission Hospital is able to provide affordable and accessible health care to those in need.

“Canada Cartage went above and beyond in helping us collect and deliver these supplies. We couldn’t have done it without them and really appreciate their generosity” says Dr. Paul Thistle, BSc (Hon), MD, FRCSC (Ob/Gyn), LLD, for the Karanda Mission Hospital.