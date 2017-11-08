Canadian Shipper

Canada Cartage buys Doyle Transportation

Doyle provides dedicated fleet outsourcing, full truckload, and less than truckload services to customers, both domestically and cross-border.

The company has a 20,000 sq.-ft. facility in Guelph, which includes four cross-dock doors, warehouse space, and truck maintenance bays. Canada Cartage says it is bringing on all 60 Doyle Transportation employees.

The company said in a release the acquisition strengthens its service in the Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, and Guelph areas while complementing its own southern Ontario terminal and warehouse network.

