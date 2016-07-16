Canada, Alberta announce new major infrastructure funding

CALGARY, Alta.– The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, and the Premier of Alberta, Rachel Notley, have announced funding to construct the southwest portion of the Calgary Ring Road.

The new highway aims to reduce congestion and commute times, strengthen the economy and make it easier for people – and products – to move across the province and the country, the governments said.

“Strategic investments in infrastructure not only create good, well-paying jobs that help the middle class grow and prosper today, they also deliver sustained economic growth that will help build the Canada of tomorrow. We need our transportation networks to be as modern and efficient as possible. Less congestion means less time spent in traffic, increased connections between our communities, and more support for tourism and for local, national, and international trade,” said the Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada.

“This agreement has been a long time in the making. It has been achieved now by a partnership that is based on a shared commitment to the economy, families and quality of life in the Calgary region and the Tsuut’ina Nation. We welcome the federal contribution to this important transportation project. Alberta values the partnership that is achieving the benefits of the Calgary Ring Road, and its potential to realize future opportunities for Albertans,” said Rachel Notley, Premier of Alberta.

“The Southwest Calgary Ring Road has been a long time coming and I’m very pleased to see it moving ahead. This project requires unprecedented partnership between all orders of government including our Tsuut’ina neighbours. I’m proud of the work my colleagues at the City of Calgary have done to support this project and we remain available to help in whatever way we can,” said His Worship Naheed Nenshi, Mayor of Calgary.

The Government of Canada will be contributing up to $582.9 million to this project through the 2014 New Building Canada Plan – National Infrastructure Component, with the Province of Alberta contributing the balance of the funding.

The Southwest Calgary Ring Road project is a large and complex project with 49 bridges which includes three river crossings and one roadway flyover; 31 kilometres of six- and eight-lane divided roadway; 14 interchanges; one railway overpass; and the reconstruction of Glenmore Trail from Sarcee Road to east of 37 Street Southwest, the release said.