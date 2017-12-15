Call for ITF transport awards nominations

Leipzig, Germany – Every year, the International Transport Forum honours exceptional initiatives in the transport sector with its annual Transport Awards, awarded at the ITF Annual Summit:

The International Transport Forum Awards are open to any organisation (governmental or non-governmental), business or individual within its 59 member countries. The applications are reviewed and winners determined by a jury of selected international experts.

Winners of the Awards are offered the opportunity to present their project to a high-level international audience including transport ministers from around the world and other global leaders from business, civil society, media and academia.

The 2018 Transport Achievement Award will recognise a demonstrated achievement linked to a significant initiative to improve safety and/or security in the movement of people and/or goods across one or more of the transport modes.

The award aims to encourage continual development and innovation; therefore the initiative must have been in operation for a minimum of two (2) but no longer than five (5) years, to allow for the stated attributes and benefits achieved to be adequately supported by quantitative evidence.

Applications from non-member or observer countries are welcome, but can be considered only for “special mention”.

How to apply

To apply, please go to the Application form

Closing date for applications: 4 February 2018

For more information, please download the Call for Applications or contact: magdalena.olczak@itf-oecd.org or zara.kuruneri@itf-oecd.org

Read about the winners of the 2017 Transport Achievement Award