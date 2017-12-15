Canadian Shipper

News

Call for ITF transport awards nominations

Leipzig, Germany – Every year, the International Transport Forum honours exceptional initiatives in the transport sector with its annual Transport Awards, awarded at the ITF Annual Summit:

  • Transport Achievement Award
  • Promising Transport Innovation Award
  • Young Researcher of the Year Award

The International Transport Forum Awards are open to any organisation (governmental or non-governmental), business or individual within its 59 member countries. The applications are reviewed and winners determined by a jury of selected international experts.
Winners of the Awards are offered the opportunity to present their project to a high-level international audience including transport ministers from around the world and other global leaders from business, civil society, media and academia.

Transport Achievement Award

The 2018 Transport Achievement Award will recognise a demonstrated achievement linked to a significant initiative to improve safety and/or security in the movement of people and/or goods across one or more of the transport modes.

The award aims to encourage continual development and innovation; therefore the initiative must have been in operation for a minimum of two (2) but no longer than five (5) years, to allow for the stated attributes and benefits achieved to be adequately supported by quantitative evidence.

Applications from non-member or observer countries are welcome, but can be considered only for “special mention”.

How to apply

To apply, please go to the Application form

Closing date for applications: 4 February 2018

For more information, please download the Call for Applications or contact: magdalena.olczak@itf-oecd.org or zara.kuruneri@itf-oecd.org

Read about the winners of the 2017 Transport Achievement Award

Promising Transport Innovation Award

The 2018 Promising Transport Innovation Award will recognise an innovation that has the potential to significantly improve safety and/or security in the movement of people and/or goods across one or more of the transport modes.

For the purpose of this award, an innovation is considered as a product, service, or initiative that brings either technological, operational or organisational change, or a combination of any of these.

The initiative must either be in pre-implementation phase (must have received financial and/or regulatory approval for implementation) or implemented less than two years since it became operational /available in the market.

The International Transport Forum would like to specifically honour young SMEs of 5 years or less (depending on the quality of the applications and at the discretion of the award jury).

Applications from non-member or observer countries are welcome, but can be considered only for “special mention”.

How to apply

To apply, please go to the Application form

Closing date for applications: 4 February 2018

For more information, please download the Call for Applications or contact: magdalena.olczak@itf-oecd.org or zara.kuruneri@itf-oecd.org

Read about the winners of the 2017 Promising Transport Innovation Award

Young Researcher of the Year Award

The Young Researcher of the Year Award aims to highlight the importance of transport research for sound transport policy formulation and implementation.

Applications are welcome by researchers under 35 years of age who have undertaken their research in an institution, university or consultancy firm from the 59 ITF member countries.

The Young Researcher of the Year Award carries a prize of 5 000 euros.

How to apply

To apply, please go to the Application form

Closing date for applications: 18 February 2018

For more information, please download the Call for Application or contact: vincent.benezech@itf-oecd.org

Read about the winner of the 2017 Young Researcher Award

Print this page

Related Posts



Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*