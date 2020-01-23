C.H. Robinson launches innovation incubator

Eden Prairie, MN — Global 3PL C.H. Robinson introduced C.H. Robinson Labs, an innovation incubator. Tim Gagnon, vice president of Analytics and Data Science, has been tapped to lead the incubator, informally known as Robinson Labs, and its dedicated data science teams in Minneapolis; Chicago; Silicon Valley; and Warsaw, Poland.

Through Robinson Labs, the company’s logistics experts, innovation teams, and data scientists collaborate with customers and carriers to create personalized solutions for shippers’ challenges with the industry’s premier technology that is built by and for supply chain experts. Robinson Labs works hand in hand with the company’s technology team of more than 1,000 data scientists, engineers, and developers. Once solutions are proven, the teams work collaboratively to scale them across C.H. Robinson, benefiting its 124,000 customers and 76,000 contract carriers.

“Our customers and carriers tell us that they are hungry for tech solutions to strengthen their competitive position and increase their efficiencies,” said C.H. Robinson President and CEO Bob Biesterfeld. “That’s why we have always been laser-focused on working together to solve our customers’ toughest logistics challenges. Under Tim’s leadership, Robinson Labs further demonstrates our commitment by identifying even more ways we can bring together our technology and the most comprehensive data sets in the industry to deliver solutions that cut shipping costs, simplify processes, and drive greater reliability and visibility.”

Gagnon added: “Through the spirit of innovation, Robinson Labs will create the newest solutions to continue driving the logistics industry forward. My team and I are actively collaborating with customers to solve their supply chain challenges, and then applying those learnings to benefit all of our customers and carriers.”

Companies such as L’Oréal and Target have been part of the pilot phase of Navisphere Insight, which is part of C.H. Robinson’s transportation management system, Navisphere providing valuable feedback to ensure that customer needs are being addressed.

“Our work with the C.H. Robinson team has helped us address some of our toughest supply chain challenges. The Insight Analytics platform and Data Science solutions have delivered actionable intelligence and supported initiatives that are driving significant savings for L’Oréal,” said Adam Hall, Vice President of Transportation at L’Oréal. “In an environment of increasing supply chain complexity, having a partner like C.H. Robinson gives us peace of mind in knowing that our products reach our customers in a timely and efficient manner.”