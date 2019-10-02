Breakbulk carrier adds ‘mega-size’ vessels to fleet

Singapore — Specialist breakbulk and project heavy lift carrier AAL is expanding its multipurpose fleet with the addition of a number of modern and highly adaptive Warnow-Class (W-Class) 33,271 dwt ‘mega-size’ vessels. Representing 133,000 dwt / 156,000 cbm of additional capacity for AAL’s customers, the new vessels boost AAL’s operating tonnage to just shy of 740,000 dwt (excluding short term time charters) and strengthen its unique global customer offering and position as one of the sector’s largest and most service-driven carriers.

The vessels, four in total, will join AAL’s fleet from October and, alongside additional W-Class tonnage already employed in the fleet and multiple other MPV classes, they will boost the carrier’s global coverage, providing additional capacity on such important trades as: Asia-Australia; Asia-Middle East-Europe; and Asia-North America.

Large, modern and highly flexible, the W-Class perfectly complements AAL’s fleet mix strategy and its customers’ needs with their ability to accommodate multiple cargo types simultaneously — project cargo, breakbulk and dry bulk commodities – with five cargo holds (three with tweendecks) and a significant individual cargo in-take of 39,000 cbm.

“We’ve invested heavily in developing a global infrastructure, differentiated modern fleet profile and team of professionals worldwide – experts in chartering, commercial support, operations and engineering — that can put us in pole position over other carriers to deliver on the demands of today’s global project industry, explained AAL’s Managing Director, Kyriacos Panayides.

“Despite being in a position to cater for the long or short-term employment demands of any major project worldwide, we retain an appetite for further sustainable growth and to ensure that our service remains competitive and differentiated at every level of our operations.”