Brand new Boeing 777 Freighter extends DHL’s intercontinental fleet

Bonn, Germany and Cincinnati, OH — The first of the new Boeing 777 Freighters ordered by DHL has commenced revenue service. On Saturday, May 25, the airplane took off from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), its home operating base. Clad in DHL’s yellow and red, the brand new 777 with the registration number N-705GT departed to Bahrain on its commercial maiden flight.

The replacement of the older intercontinental fleet with the most fuel-efficient and reliable freighter type allows DHL to meet the increasing global demand for express services. The new Boeing 777 will strengthen DHL’s intercontinental services and connect major DHL hubs in Cincinnati, Leipzig, Honkong and others. Operated by DHL partner Southern Air, the plane will soon start scheduled operations.

“The delivery of our first Boeing 777 Freighter marks an important milestone in our mission to overhaul our intercontinental fleet. This efficient, long-range and high-capacity freighter will enable us to serve even more markets with non-stop flights and significantly contributes to greater sustainability in line with our sustainability strategy ‘zero emission by 2050’ “, says John Pearson, CEO of DHL Express.

With a payload capability of 112 tons and a range of 9,200 km, the B777 F has the largest capacity and range of all twin-engine freight airplanes. They are also more fuel efficient and reliable than older models, reducing CO2 emissions by 18 per cent versus the aircraft being replaced. The older B747-400s aircraft will be gradually replaced as the new models arrive. Another three B777 F are scheduled to arrive this year.

DHL Express operates over 260 dedicated aircrafts with 17 partner airlines on over 600 daily flights across 220 countries and territories.