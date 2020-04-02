Boeing offers Dreamlifter plane to help transport critical supplies

Boeing Assists with COVID-19 Recovery and Relief Efforts

Chicago, IL — In efforts to COVID-19 recovery and relief, Boeing has offered the use of its Dreamlifter, one of the largest cargo carriers in the world, to help transport critical and urgently needed supplies to healthcare professionals.

In a statement, Boeing said the company will begin using its 3D printing capabilities at several facilities across the United States to manufacture face shields to help protect those who are on the front lines of fighting the virus. “Our initial production goal is to produce thousands of face shields per week followed by subsequent production increases.” Boeing has additive manufacturing machines in St. Louis, Missouri; El Segundo, California; Mesa, Arizona; Huntsville, Alabama and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania that will be used for this initial response, as long as those facilities remain in operation, consistent with federal, state and local health orders and the health and safety of Boeing employees.

“To date, Boeing has donated tens of thousands of masks, gloves and other equipment to hospitals in need. We’re also analyzing several other ways we can use our engineering, manufacturing and logistics expertise to help the cause,” said a spokesperson for the company.