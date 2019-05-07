Boeing CAV completes first outdoor flight

Seattle, WA — Boeing has successfully completed the first outdoor flight tests of the cargo air vehicle (CAV). In a safe and controlled environment, the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) successfully took off, hovered, transitioned to forward flight and then landed safely.

Powered by an electric propulsion system, the CAV is designed to carry a payload up to 500 pounds (227 kilograms). This opens up new possibilities for safely and efficiently transporting goods in a variety of industries.

Since it was unveiled in 2018, the CAV has evolved from an initial concept to a prototype air vehicle. A team of Boeing researchers and engineers refined the design through rigorous indoor testing, flight simulations and lab research. The vehicle now features six dual-rotor systems and 12 propellers. It measures 17.5 feet long (5.33 meters), 20 feet wide (6.1 meters) and 5 feet tall (1.52 meters), and weighs 1,100 pounds (498.95 kilograms).

Boeing NeXt is leading the responsible introduction of future air vehicles and the new mobility ecosystem that will enable operations in urban, regional and global markets. In addition to the CAV, the Boeing NeXt portfolio includes the passenger air vehicle.

In the coming months, Boeing will continue to advance the development of the CAV with flight testing focused on forward flight, loads analysis and vehicle performance.

https://www.boeing.com/features/2019/05/cav-first-flight-05-19.page