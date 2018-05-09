Blockchain and Big Data lead seminar debates at TIACA’s 2018 Air Cargo Forum

Toronto, ON – The blurring line between logistics and technology services, and the transformational power of Blockchain and Big Data will take center stage at TIACA’s 2018 Air Cargo Forum (ACF) in Toronto, Canada from 16th – 18th October.

Registration is now open, and the seminar line up announced for the three-day exhibition and conference in Toronto, Canada this October.

Logistics leaders and top business experts, including Dragon’s Den Canada host and OMX Founder Nicole Verkindt, will take to the stage for a series of lively discussions and debates during the three-day event at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Registration is now open and exhibitors that have signed up for TIACA’s 29th international ACF include The Boeing Company, John F. Kennedy International Airport, Incheon International Airport Corporation, Halifax Partnership, Group ADP, DSV, the Canadian National Railway, and Chapman Freeborn.

“The air cargo industry is undergoing a transformation with a wave of new technology and disruptive innovation, and now more than ever it is crucial that we collaborate as well as stay informed with the latest developments,” said Vladimir Zubkov, TIACA Secretary General.

“Our ACF will bring together stakeholders from across the entire global supply chain, making it the perfect platform for networking and new business opportunities, and a chance to learn from logistics experts from across the spectrum.”

More than 4,000 delegates are expected to attend the exhibition and TIACA has teamed up with a number of associations and organizations in order to boost attendance to the biennial show.

For the first time the show will be co-located with the Canadian International Freight Forwarders Association (CIFFA) and the new Multimodal Americas show, bringing together leading logistics companies from across the entire logistics supply chain.

TIACA has also signed agreements with the Federation of National Associations of Cargo Agents and International Logistical Operators of Latin America and the Caribbean (ALACAT), Americas Alliance, AGUNSA, the African Airlines Association (AFRAA), the Airforwarders Association (AfA), and Neutral Air Partner.

The Animal Transport Association, I.E. Canada, AfA, and the Freight Management Association, representing hundreds of supply chain companies, will also hold Board meetings at the ACF.

The 2018 ACF workshop and seminar series includes debates exploring digital transformation in the airfreight industry, as well as air cargo’s value proposition, and how industry can work proactively with legislators to improve security.

Sessions looking at global trends, shippers’ concerns, and how to improve transparency and quality in the supply chain, as well as a discussion on training the next generation of airfreight leaders, will also feature in the seminar program.

To register for the event, or for more information on exhibiting, aircargoforum.org, or contact Warren Jones, TIACA Executive Director, at wjones@tiaca.org or +1 (786) 265 7011.