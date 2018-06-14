BlackBerry and insurer aim to improve operations for trucking companies

Waterloo, ON — BlackBerry Limited and DMC Insurance, Inc., a Fairfax Company and a leading provider of commercial transportation insurance solutions, announced they have partnered to help trucking companies improve operations, increase safety and better manage the total cost of risk. As part of this agreement, the companies will develop insurance-based products and services using near real-time data from BlackBerry Radar, such as vehicle location, route and mileage, temperature, humidity, door status, and cargo load state.

“The DMC Management Team averages over 30 years of experience in providing insurance for the transportation industry,” said Joe DeVito, CEO of DMC. “As a leader in this space, we strive to design products which take advantage of the latest technology for the benefit of our customers. BlackBerry Radar is exactly what we were looking for.”

“Our partnership with DMC reinforces the value BlackBerry Radar brings to the transportation market,” said Sandeep Chennakeshu, President, BlackBerry Technology Solutions. “By being able to access valuable, near real-time information, motor carriers can optimize their costs of risk and improve their return on investment. This is another great example of how BlackBerry Radar provides a solution to a real need in the transportation market.”

BlackBerry Radar is an innovative and data-driven solution that installs in minutes and provides near real-time information on an intuitive online dashboard. Radar collects up to 100x more data than conventional GPS-based track and trace solutions, and uses this information to build a 360-degree visualization of a customer’s assets to ensure safety, security, and regulatory compliance. All data is stored securely to maintain the privacy of user information at all times.