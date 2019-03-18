BlackBerry expands line-up of asset monitoring devices for fleets

Atlanta, GA — At the American Trucking Associations’ Technology & Maintenance Council Annual 2019 Meeting, the industry’s largest fleet-focused technical event, BlackBerry Limited launched BlackBerry Radar H2, a new intelligent, data-driven asset monitoring device that can help automate operations, improve utilization of trailers, containers, chassis and other remote assets, as well as ensure assets are safe and secure.

Available now, BlackBerry Radar H2 expands on the core capabilities of BlackBerry Radar-M, to provide enhanced coverage and connectivity to the latest 4G LTE cellular networks, as well as a wireless gateway that can also connect to wireless sensors, such as cargo sensors, tire pressure monitoring systems, brake sensors and weigh-in-motion devices. Additionally, when mounted on a chassis, BlackBerry Radar H2 can detect whether a container is either ‘on’ or ‘off’ with no additional wires or external sensors.

“For the intermodal and trucking industries, timely and accurate information on asset location, performance, and utilization improvement has never been more important,” said Christopher Plaat, SVP and GM, BlackBerry Radar, BlackBerry. “BlackBerry Radar H2 will deliver what our solution has long been known for – data you can trust, 10-minute installation, long-lasting battery life, low maintenance and the scalability that fleet owners need as business needs change.”

BlackBerry Radar H2 collects up to 100x more data than conventional GPS-based track and trace solutions, and provides this information in near real-time through an intuitive online dashboard. Its high-capacity built-in lithium thionyl chloride battery provides three times the energy density of other industry deployed power sources, and operates in extreme temperatures from -40°C to +85°C (-40 to +185°F). No installation training is needed, and devices begin tracking without calibration.