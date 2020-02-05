BlackBerry and Trimble partner to offer transportation management

Waterloo, ON — BlackBerry announced that the BlackBerry Radar solution now integrates with Trimble’s TMW.Suite and TruckMate transportation management system (TMS) solutions. The new offering is available now for commercial carriers, dedicated fleets, private fleets, brokers and 3PLs using TMW.Suite or TruckMate software.

BlackBerry Radar is an asset monitoring solution for trailers, chassis, and containers that provides information data around utilization, location, motion, mileage, door open/close status, and cargo capacity utilization through an intuitive online dashboard. Data is transmitted and stored securely on a cloud platform designed to maintain the privacy of user information.

TMW.Suite and TruckMate provide visibility into order-entry, load-booking, dispatch and driver settlement, detention and service failures, as well as many other processes so that business owners can manage their fleets based on data-driven intelligence.

Through the integration, fleet owners will be able to receive data on their trailers, chassis or containers’ location, route, door status, and cargo load state integrated within the TMW.Suite or TruckMate TMS software.

“The integration of our TMW.Suite and TruckMate solutions with BlackBerry Radar provides a seamless experience for drivers, dispatchers and fleet managers alike,” said Jay Delaney, Senior Director, Product Management for Trimble Transportation. “With BlackBerry Radar, fleet managers can achieve unparalleled visibility into their cargo assets from a single dashboard that they can use to unlock excess shipping capacity and improve profitability.”

“BlackBerry Radar offers fleet operators unique benefits to help them manage their operations more effectively, reduce costs and offer customers more value,” said Christopher Plaat, Senior Vice President and General Manager of BlackBerry Radar. “We’re thrilled to extend these benefits to Trimble’s TMS customers. Accessing the critical information and insights that BlackBerry Radar is able to provide, from right inside Trimble’s solutions, will no doubt lead to significant technological efficiencies for the countless employees at freight brokerages, 3PLs, shippers and fleets who rely on these systems for their day-to-day operations.”